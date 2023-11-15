Biogas Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth Status, Report And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global biogas market size was US$ 58.9 billion in 2021. The global biogas market is forecast to grow to US$ 83.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Increased awareness of the harmful impact of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions on the environment will drive the global expansion of biomass-producing plants. The production of biogas fuel helps to eliminate the problem of dumpsites and landfills. As a result, it will benefit the global biogas industry.

The market is likely to emerge as an alternative to traditional fuels such as diesel and petrol, providing considerable prospects for future growth. In 2019, nearly 220 million kWh of electricity was developed through biogas. Apart from that, around 1 billion kWh of electricity was produced.

Growth in the number of biogas applications will contribute to the growth of the global biogas market during the study period. Further, the rising demand for biofuel from automobiles will also benefit the global biogas market during the study period. On the contrary, high installation costs associated with biogas may limit the growth of the market.

The growing urban population and rising disposable income will also be opportunistic for the global biogas market during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for biogas decreased in the industrial sector. The pandemic resulted in the halt of manufacturing activities, which impeded the demand for biogas. Further, the automotive industry recorded an abrupt decline in the demand from end-users, which ultimately hampered the growth of the global biogas market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific biogas market is forecast to hold the highest market share, owing to the large population of the region. Europe is forecast to hold the second-largest share due to stringent government regulations aimed at controlling carbon emissions. Germany, Italy, France, and Switzerland will emerge as the large biogas-producing countries during the analysis time frame. Apart from that, other countries like Belgium, Slovakia, Hungary, and the Czech Republic are also increasing biogas production levels, which will contribute to the growth of the market. The rapid industrial growth and rising awareness of the benefits of renewable energy will drive this regional market forward.

Competitors in the Market

? ENGIE

? Ebara Corp.

? WELTEC Biopower

? ADI Systems

? Kruger USA

? Republic Services

? CH4 Biogas LLC

? Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB

? Pressure Technologies Plc

? Cryostar SAS

? Other Prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Biogas industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Biogas sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Biogas output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector's production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Biogas output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Biogas market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China's market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation's GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Biogas market.

Market Segmentation

The global biogas market segmentation focuses on Substrate, Size, Technology, Process, Application, and Region.

By Substrate

? Sewage Sludge

? Organic Matter

? Energy Crops

? Others

By Size

? Less than 500 kW

? 500kW-3MW

? Greater than 3MW

By Technology

? With Pre-Hydrolysis

? Without Pre-Hydrolysis

By Process

? Sewage

? Anaerobic Digestion

? Pyrolysis & Gasification

? Landfill gas

By Application

? Residential

? Commercial

? Industrial

? Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

