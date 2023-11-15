India Smart Meter Market Growth With Industry Study, Detailed Analysis And Forecast 2023To 2031

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica publishes a research report on the India Smart Meter Market. The analysis report contains in-depth data about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it provides a thorough examination of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

India Smart Meter Market was valued at US$ 223.4 million and is projected to attain a market size of US$ 3,267.7 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 34.57% during the forecast period 2023-2031. It analyses the markets regional trends, size, expansion prospects, and important factors in each region. Additionally, it acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. Both the direct and indirect effects of the pandemic on related industries are taken into account and discussed in the report.

The report gives a thorough analysis of the India Smart Meter Market , covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region. In 2021, the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) value was US$ 23,315.08 billion, according to verified data from the World Bank. In terms of GDP, the United States accounts for 10.41% of the global economy. The mixed economy of the United States is very advanced. By nominal GDP, it has the largest economy in the world, and by purchasing power parity (PPP), it is second only to China in size.



Meter Manufacturers



Avon Meters



Badger Meter, Inc.??



BENTEC India Ltd.



EDMI Limited??



Eppeltone Engineers Pvt. ltd.



Gram Power



Holley Technology Ltd??



Honeywell International Inc.??



ItronInc.??



Kamstrup??



L&T Electrical & Automation??



Landis+Gyr??



Mitsubishi Electric Corporation??



Neptune Technology Group Inc.??



Networked Energy Services??



Schneider Electric??



Sensus??



Siemens??

WasionInternational??

AMI Smart Meters Manufacturers??



Adani Transmission Ltd



Allied Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd. (AEW)



Apraava Energy Private Limited



BCITS



DongfangElectronics Co., Ltd.??



Eaton Corporation plc??



Elmeasure



Fluentgrid Limited



Genus Power Infrastructures Limited??



HPL Electric & Power Ltd.



IntelliSmart Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.



JnJ Powercom Systems Ltd.



L&T Electrical & Automation??



Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd??



Montecarlo Limited



Synergy



Tata Power



Techno Electric



ZenMeter



ZTE Corporation?? Other Players

The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries.

Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.

By Type



Smart Electricity Meter

Smart Water Meter Smart Gas Meter

ByCommunication Method



Radio Frequency



Heat-based Meters

Diode Detector-based Meters

Power Line Communication Cellular

By Phase



GISM (Single Phase)

GIST (Three Phase) GISS (Heavy Consumers)

By Technology



Automated Meter Reading (AMR) AMI

By End User



Residential

Commercial Industrial

By State



North India



Uttar Pradesh



Delhi



Haryana



Punjab



Rajasthan



Himachal

J&K

South India



Tamil Nadu



Karnataka



Kerala



Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

West India



Gujarat



Goa



Madhya Pradesh



Maharashtra

Chhattisgarh

East India



West Bengal



Bihar



Assam



Jharkhand



Odisha Rest of East India

Overall, Astute Analyticas report on the India Smart Meter Market appears to be a comprehensive resource for businesses seeking to understand the current state of the market and its future growth prospects.

