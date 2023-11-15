India Smart Meter Market Growth With Industry Study, Detailed Analysis And Forecast 2023To 2031

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica publishes a research report on the India Smart Meter Market. The analysis report contains in-depth data about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it provides a thorough examination of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
India Smart Meter Market was valued at US$ 223.4 million and is projected to attain a market size of US$ 3,267.7 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 34.57% during the forecast period 2023-2031. It analyses the markets regional trends, size, expansion prospects, and important factors in each region. Additionally, it acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. Both the direct and indirect effects of the pandemic on related industries are taken into account and discussed in the report.
The report gives a thorough analysis of the India Smart Meter Market, covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region. In 2021, the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) value was US$ 23,315.08 billion, according to verified data from the World Bank. In terms of GDP, the United States accounts for 10.41% of the global economy. The mixed economy of the United States is very advanced. By nominal GDP, it has the largest economy in the world, and by purchasing power parity (PPP), it is second only to China in size. The Leading Companies Mentioned are
Meter Manufacturers
Avon Meters Badger Meter, Inc.?? BENTEC India Ltd. EDMI Limited?? Eppeltone Engineers Pvt. ltd. Gram Power Holley Technology Ltd?? Honeywell International Inc.?? ItronInc.?? Kamstrup?? L&T Electrical & Automation?? Landis+Gyr?? Mitsubishi Electric Corporation?? Neptune Technology Group Inc.?? Networked Energy Services?? Schneider Electric?? Sensus?? Siemens?? WasionInternational?? AMI Smart Meters Manufacturers??
Adani Transmission Ltd Allied Engineering Works Pvt. Ltd. (AEW) Apraava Energy Private Limited BCITS DongfangElectronics Co., Ltd.?? Eaton Corporation plc?? Elmeasure Fluentgrid Limited Genus Power Infrastructures Limited?? HPL Electric & Power Ltd. IntelliSmart Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. JnJ Powercom Systems Ltd. L&T Electrical & Automation?? Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd?? Montecarlo Limited Synergy Tata Power Techno Electric ZenMeter ZTE Corporation?? Other Players
The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemics impact are included in the report.
Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031. The Segmentation Overview of the India Smart Meter Market Includes
By Type
Smart Electricity Meter Smart Water Meter Smart Gas Meter
ByCommunication Method
Radio Frequency
Heat-based Meters Diode Detector-based Meters Power Line Communication Cellular
By Phase
GISM (Single Phase) GIST (Three Phase) GISS (Heavy Consumers)
By Technology
Automated Meter Reading (AMR) AMI
By End User
Residential Commercial Industrial
By State
North India
Uttar Pradesh Delhi Haryana Punjab Rajasthan Himachal J&K South India
Tamil Nadu Karnataka Kerala Andhra Pradesh Telangana West India
Gujarat Goa Madhya Pradesh Maharashtra Chhattisgarh East India
West Bengal Bihar Assam Jharkhand Odisha Rest of East India
