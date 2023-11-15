Pea Protein Market Size 2023 Business Outlook, Growth Strategy And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Pea ProteinMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.

Global Pea Protein Market is valued approximately USD 49.02 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.60% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Pea protein isolate continues to account for relatively high sales thanks to its over 90 percent protein content, which is segregated from other pea components. Amid the growth of the 'free-from' movement, textured vegetable proteins have accumulated momentum because they are free of fat and have no cholesterol, which has an effect on demand for texturized pea proteins.

Further, the popularity of pea protein in food products is rising due to the change in demand from animal protein to plant protein. This propensity towards plant-based diet is related to reasons such as sustainability, wellness, religious values, and environmental and animal rights. According to reports released by the Plant Based Foods Group, there was a substantial rise in plant-based foods in the United States between 2017 and 2018, with just 50 per cent registered for substitute dairy foods. Furthermore, plant protein processing is known to be more environmentally sustainable than animal proteins. Government associations around the world are also now promoting the use of organic and vegetarian food sources. For example, The European Vegetarian Union (EVU) urges the EU Commission to of the production of animal products in the light of its climate policy.

The EU has urged decision-makers to adopt policies to facilitate a societal dietary change. However, low consumer awareness about the pea protein-based products impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, the inclusion of pea protein in sports eating and weight loss products is projected to increase the importance and demand for pea protein in the coming years.

The regional analysis of global Pea Protein market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise of pea proteins in these regions has been motivated by growing population growth, increasing health consciousness and increasing innovative product introductions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing recognition of food & beverage producers, increasing urbanization, and increasing market demand for pea proteins would create lucrative growth prospects for the Pea Protein market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By type:

Pea protein isolate

Pea protein concentrate

Textured pea protein

By form:

Dry

Liquid

By application:

Dietary supplement

Bakery & confectionery good

Meat products & alternative

Beverage

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

