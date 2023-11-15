Isothermal Packaging Market Analysis, Key Segments, Share, Size, Research Report And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Isothermal Packaging Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Isothermal Packaging Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Isothermal Packaging is a type of insulated packaging used for the transportation of perishable products, and products that require controlled temperatures such as seafood and frozen food products. Isothermal Packaging has its application in the food and pharmaceutical industries as it preserves the products from thermal and physical shocks. Also, most pathogens cannot survive in sub-zero temperatures. Therefore, freezing food products reduces the possibility of microbial contamination. Isothermal packaging is an ideal packaging solution for food and beverages that helps to protects the products for long shelf life and keep them suitable for consumption. The increasing growth of e-commerce and the growing expansion of the cold chain logistics Sector are key factors driving the market growth.

The rising expansion of the Cold chain logistics industry due to the rising popularity of frozen and packaged food products is contributing towards the growth of the Global Isothermal Packaging Market. For instance as per Statista as of 2020, the global cold chain logistics market was valued at USD 248.4 billion and is expected to exceed USD 410 billion by 2028. Also, increasing demand for frozen food products and growing penetration of online retailing would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with Isothermal Packaging and lack of penetration in developing regions stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Isothermal Packaging Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing demand for isothermal packaging solutions across the food & beverages and pharmaceuticals industry in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising growth of the food processing industry and growing expansion of the pharmaceuticals industry in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Softbox

Marko Foam Products

Tempack

American Aerogel Corporation

Polar Tech Industries, Inc.

Innovative Energy Inc.

Cryopak Inc

Exeltainer / Design and development: Barraquete diseno y comunicacion

The Wool Packaging Company Limited

Providence Packaging Inc

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2022, Canada-based packaging company Cascades announced the launch of a new isothermal packaging technology and commenced a new production site in York, Pennsylvania.

Global Isothermal Packaging Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Material, Product Type, End User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Material

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

By Product Type

Containers

Boxes

Bags

Others

By End User

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

