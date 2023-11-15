Ethiopia Mobile Value-Added Services Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers And 2031 Forecast

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica publishes a research report on the Ethiopia Mobile Value-Added Services Market. The analysis report contains in-depth data about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it provides a thorough examination of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Ethiopia Mobile Value-Added Services Market was valued at US$ 1,434.5 million in 2022 and is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 7,479.7 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 20.14% during the forecast period 2023-2031. It analyses the markets regional trends, size, expansion prospects, and important factors in each region. Additionally, it acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. Both the direct and indirect effects of the pandemic on related industries are taken into account and discussed in the report.

The report gives a thorough analysis of the Ethiopia Mobile Value-Added Services Market, covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region.



Ethio Telecom

Amha Wehibe

Nextstep Technology PLC

Fidel Technologies Other Players

Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.



By Service

Short Messaging Service (SMS)

Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

Location Based Services

Mobile Email & IM

Mobile Money

Mobile Advertising

Mobile Infotainment

By Type

Paid

Free

By End User

Individuals

Enterprises

By Industry

BFSI

Education

Sports

Retail

Government

IT & Telecom

Healthcare & Life science Others

