Diamond Market Share, Analysis, Size, Top Industry Players And Forecast 2032

Global Diamond Market is valued at approximately USD 94.60 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.00% over the forecast period 2022-2029 . With its atoms grouped in what is known as a diamond cubic crystal structure, a diamond is a solid form of the element carbon. The major driving factors for the market are rising demand for jewelry and growth of construction industry.

Growth in the construction sector is another factor supporting the diamond market. Diamonds are now a bare minimum need for industrial applications. The primary market driver for industrial diamonds worldwide is the expansion of the construction sector. Diamonds are utilised in the construction industry for cutting, drilling, polishing, and grinding operations. Glass, ceramics, coal balls, stone, and concrete can all be cut with industrial diamonds. Throughout the upcoming years, the building and construction industry is anticipated to experience significant expansion. Oxford Economics projects that the global construction industry would rise by 85% by 2030, reaching USD 17.5 trillion. The three main economies powering the construction sector are China, the United States, and India. Thus, the optimistic outlook for the worlds construction industry promises a profitable growth opportunity. However, the high cost of Diamonds stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Diamond Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products. One of the main drivers of the spread of synthetic diamonds in this area is the rising product demand for industrial use. The main industrial uses for synthetic diamonds are in the manufacturing of buildings, machinery, and mining services (natural gas, exploration and drilling for oil, and minerals). Along with this, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region over the forecast period. Demand for jewellery is rising in developing countries like China and India. The anticipated growth in sales has prompted market participants to expand their investments in the area.

Major market players included in this report are:

Petra Diamonds Limited

RioTinto

Trans Hex Group

Lucara Diamond

ALROSA

De Beers

Mountain Province Diamonds

Dominion Diamond Mines

Gem Diamonds

Boucheron

Recent Developments in the Market:

De Beers introduced the Lightbox brand of lab-grown diamonds for jewellery applications in May 2018.

Global Diamond Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

Natural

Synthetic

By Application:

Jewelry

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

