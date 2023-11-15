Swine Feed Market Research Insights With Opportunities, Segmentation And Forecast 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Swine FeedMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.

Global Swine Feed Market is valued approximately at USD 100.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Swine feed, also known as pig feed, is prepared from a range of nutrients from either plant or animal sources, mainly soy meal, maize, barley, wheat, sorghum, minerals, vitamins, other micronutrients, and antibiotics. Swine feed is available in the market in various formats, including mash, crumbs, and pellets. Swine feed in the form of pellets is the most common type among owners of swine farms. In addition, the growth in consumption of pork meat in developing countries is driving the market for pig feed in terms of sales value.

For instance, Over 297 thousand metric tons of pork was consumed across India in 2020. This is because swine feed provides pigs with nutrients. In exchange, this has powered the growth of the swine feed industry in terms of volume sales. Further, Pork is one of the most consumed meats in the world. For instance, as per Statista, the highest meat per capita consumption in North America was in the period from 2016 to 2018, with approximately 95 kilos per person. In addition, the increasing incidences of disease outbreaks due to the consumption of contaminated pork meat has affected the demand for improved feed for pigs that optimizes pig health. However, High price volatility for feed preparation raw materials and additives implies the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, it provides several nutritional advantages because swine feed is high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals which leads to generate more opportunities for global swine feed market.

The regional analysis of global Swine Feed market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the market forward in this area are the growing emphasis of different governments on reducing feed costs and improving animal productivity. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising demand for good quality pork meat would create lucrative growth prospects for the Swine Feed market across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Lallemand Inc

BASF Limited

Novus International Inc.

Cargill Inc

Royal DSM Holdings Limited

ABF Plc

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Chr Hansen

Alltech Inc.

Kent foods.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product type:

Starter

Grower

Finisher

By Form:

Pellets

Mash

Crumbs

By Nature:

Conventional

Organic

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

