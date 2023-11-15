Compound Feed Market 2023-2032 Revenues Will Increase Dramatically With Huge Demand

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Compound FeedMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.

Global Compound Feed Market is valued approximately USD 469.29 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Compound Feed is to the livestock, it is a mixture of raw materials and supplements sourced from either plant, animal, organic or inorganic substances, or industrial processing, with or without containing additives. The raw materials that are used in manufacturing process are soybean, corn, barley, wheat, and sorghum, etc., vitamins, minerals, and amino acids are the most common additives blended to form compound feed. There is significant rise in demand for meat and aquaculture products along with the increasing awareness regarding quality meat and milk products.

For instance: according to the Food & Agriculture Organization, the global meat exports increased to 36 Mt in 2019, that is up 4% from 2018. Chinas overall meat imports have increased by 62% in 2019. Further, the increasing investments in research & development related to livestock, increasing applications of dairy products, growing inclination toward animal-based food has led the adoption of Compound Feed across the forecast period. Compound feed maintains the health of animals and, thus, improves the quality of end products. For instance: according to the Brazilian Beef Exporters Association (ABIEC), the countrys beef exports had spiked by 26% in 2018 due to the usage of compound feed. However, lack of infrastructure facilities in less developed countries, rising infectious diseases from animals, awareness trend of vegan diets and strict regulations related with medicate feed additives impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing awareness related to animal health and rising prevalence of medical conditions of animals in various kinds, the adoption & demand for Compound Feed is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Compound Feed market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the demand for meat protein along with the rising nutritional value in meat due to compound meet. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as higher adoption of animals, rising awareness among the manufacturers to use compound feed and favorable government initiatives would create lucrative growth prospects for the Compound Feed market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Mode of Livestock :

Ruminants

Poultry

Swine

Others

By Ingredients:

Cereals

Cakes & Meals

By-products

Supplements

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

