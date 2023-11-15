Solar Control Window Films Market Growth Analysis, Size, Key Players, Share, Research And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Solar Control Window Films Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Solar Control Window Films Market is valued at approximately USD 718.64 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Solar control window films can be used for a variety of purposes, including heat and glare reduction, thermal insulation, privacy, UV filtering, security and safety, and decoration. With DIY kits sold on the market, these films may be put on any glass surface. Automobiles, private and commercial boats, residential and commercial buildings, and other ornamental applications all often employ solar control window films. The market growth is driven by key factors such as increasing demand from construction industry and growing emphasis on reducing carbon footprints.

The market has grown as a result of the expanding construction sector and its excellent attributes, such as a decrease in carbon footprints and energy savings. Moreover, severe guidelines for energy usage in residential and commercial structures have raised demand for these products overall. The worldwide construction industrys revenue is anticipated to increase consistently during the upcoming years, according to Statista. It is anticipated to grow by a factor of more than two by the year 2030. The market for construction was worth 6.4 trillion dollars in 2020, and it is anticipated to grow to 14.4 trillion dollars by 2030. Furthermore, the U.S. Department of Energy estimates that heat gained by windows contributes to about one-third of a buildings cooling expenditures. Solar control window films reduce the amount of heat that gets into the building via the windows, which lowers the cost and energy required to cool the structure with air conditioners and lessens the buildings carbon footprint. However, technical, warranty, and installation issues and growing smart glass market stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Solar Control Window Films Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is leading the global market share followed by North America owing to the presence of emerging countries such as China and India. Growing building investment and a high average annual temperature in this area fuel the market. The automobile sector has also been encouraged by the expansion of automotive industries in nations such South Korea and Indonesia.

Major market players included in this report are:

Johnson Laminating and Coating, Inc.

3M

Compagnie de Saint Gobain

Eastman Chemical Company

Garware Hi-Tech Films Limited

Avery Dennison Israel Ltd. (Hanita Coatings RCA Ltd.)

Sican Co. Ltd.

TheWindow Film Company

LINTEC Corporation

Madico, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2020, the Skin Cancer Foundation awarded the architectural and automotive window films produced by Madico Inc. with a Seal of Recommendation because they effectively block 99% or more of UVB and UVA rays.

Global Solar Control Window Films Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporatespotential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and End-user Industry offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

Dyed

Clear

Vacuum Coated Films

By Application:

Construction

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

