Organic Herbal Extracts Market 2023 Size, Future Scope, Business Strategies And Forecast Until 2032

Global Organic Herbal Extracts Market is valued approximately USD 5.02 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Organic herbal extracts are the extraction of plants, vegetables, spices and many other plants and herbs which are cultivated with natural and organic treatment. The organic herbal extracts are the essentially used in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, healthcare, cosmetic and other industries. They are mainly in the form of essential oils, flavors, and fragrances.

Further, due to the rising middle-class population and increasing disposable incomes , the expenditure on healthy, organic and natural food and beverage products has increased Apart from this, the ingredients also provide several healthy minerals, vitamins and carbohydrates, Organic herbal extracts include ingredients such as Aloe Vera, Sage, Marjoram, Cardamom, Oregano, Coriander, and many other herbs. These herbs have many health benefits for humans and animals in the treatment of many health-related issues and diseases. Due to these factors pharmaceutical and personal care industries are contributing to a huge demand for organic herbal extracts and consequently boosting the market growth. According to the 2020 Organic Industry Survey , released by the Organic Trade Association, U.S. organic food sales hit $50.1 billion, up 4.6% from the previous year. It comprises the general market growth rate of around 2% for total food sales. The survey results revealed that organic produce maintains top position among organic foods. Organic fruit and vegetable sales in 2019 were up nearly 5%, hitting $18 billion. However, inadequate supply of raw materials impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, rising demand for healthy food ingredients and rising standard of living will lead to the adoption & demand for Organic Herbal Extracts.

The regional analysis of global Organic Herbal Extracts market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the large existence of diverse medicinal and herbal plants in the region and strong local and international demand. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising health concerns and rising standard of living would create lucrative growth prospects for the Organic Herbal Extracts market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ransom Naturals Ltd.

Nature's Way Products, LLC

Synergy Flavors

Dohler

Gaia Herbs

Natrol, LLC

Oregon's Wild Harvest

Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.

Herb Pharm

Arjuna Natural Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Essential Oil

Flavors & Fragrances

Spices

Others

By Form

Powder

Liquid

Oil

By Source

Fruits & Vegetables

Spices & Herbs

Flowers

Others

By End Use

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

