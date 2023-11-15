Moisture-Resistant Packaging Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth Status, Key Segments And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Moisture-resistant Packaging Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

G lobal Moisture-resistant Packaging Market is valued approximately USD 25.65 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Protective packaging classified as moisture-resistant packaging, which is used to pack a broad range of goods and products that must be stored or kept in their original condition. In this kind of packaging, a coating or protective barrier consisting of high-barrier materials protects the condition of the product inside. It is frequently utilized when the container is exposed to moisture. Moisture-resistant packaging helps protect moisture-sensitive products throughout storage and transportation. Various bags, box trays, pouches, and bottles are included in the moisture-resistant packaging. The key factor driving the market growth is the rising demand in food and beverages industries for packaging food and beverages products to increase the shelf life of products and the rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector also creates the demand for moisture-resistant packaging for packaging various types of food, groceries, and other products.

Moisture-resistant Packaging is widely used in the food and beverages industry for packaging food and beverages. The rising demand for packaged food and beverages is anticipated to create a demand for the Moisture-resistant Packaging market. According to Statista, in 2015, the sales value of packaged foods in India was USD 46.01 billion and the number reached USD 76.28 billion in 2018. As a result, rising packaged food consumption would create a lucrative demand for the market. Additionally, the rising popularity of biodegradable moisture-resistant packaging is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market during forecast period. However, the high cost of Moisture-resistant Packaging stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Moisture-resistant Packaging Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the increasing spending on packaged food products and growing demand in the food and beverages industry. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising growing adoption e-commerce sector and rising demand in packaged food and beverages would create lucrative growth prospects for the Moisture-resistant Packaging market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Amcor plc

Sonoco Products Company

Mondi Group

WestRock Company

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

DS Smith Plc

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Berry Global Inc.

Glenroy, Inc.

ProAmpac Intermediate, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, Techni Paper was introduced by Smurfit Kappa and is a moisture-resistant packaging material with many special qualities, including heat resistance, barrier properties, anti-static, and heat sealability.

Global Moisture-resistant Packaging Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Material, Packaging Type, End Use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Paper & Paperboard

By Packaging Type:

Bags and Pouches

Films

Bottles & Jars

Trays & Clamshells

Others

By End Use:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Electrical and Electronics

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Chemical & Fertilizer

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

