Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Intelligence Report Provides Potential Growth For 2023 To 2032

Global Non-thermal pasteurization market is valued at approximately USD 10.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.8 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Non-thermal pasteurization is an alternative technology for food processing that does not expose the food to elevated temperatures, helping to preserve essential nutrition, taste, appearance, and other organoleptic characteristics. These pasteurization methods are widely used by various processes such as decontamination and sterilization for food protection and preservation.

Growing demand of the food industry, especially in the processed meat sector, is driving the market growth of non-thermal pasteurization market. Also, the increasing use of high-pressure processing (HPP) toll processors and increasing government investment in the establishment of food processing can also provide a lucrative opportunity for market players in the near future.

For instance, In October 2017, Avure Technologies has introduced a scalable HPP machine which is showcased with easy upgradation from 20M to 40M and rise the capacity up to 180%. Additionally, Due to rising demand for remote data access and storage of data of the hospitals, players in this market are taking initiatives for their expansion in the market. For instance:

? In February 2018, Mhenviron Group (Canada), Avure Technologies and Minh Hyng Group (Vietnam) endorsed a MoU to develop a high-pressure managing technology food processing plant in Vietnam.

? In June 2018, Multivac started a new manufacture facility in Bulgaria to boost its manufacture capacity.

However, high initial investment in non-thermal pasteurization, may hinder the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Non-thermal pasteurization market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising awareness amongst food product companies regarding the significance of non-thermal pasteurization in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to the increasing demand for meat in the region, particularly in China, Japan, India, and Australia.

Major market player included in this report are:

JBT

Bosch

Hiperbaric

ThyssenKrupp AG

Kobe Steel, Ltd

Multivac

Stansted Fluid Power Ltd

CHIC FresherTech

Nordion

Dukane

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technique:

HPP

PEF

MVH

Irradiation

Others

By Application:

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics

By Food form:

Solid

Liquid

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

