Specialty Adhesives Market Outlook, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Share, Drivers And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Specialty Adhesives Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Specialty Adhesives Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Specialty Adhesives is an adhesive materials made up of polyvinyl acetates, polyurethanes, and other compositions specially formulated to meet specific needs. The Specialty Adhesives market is expanding because of factors such as growing demand from the medical sector and infrastructural development in emerging economies. This market is dominated by 3M, Arkema Group (Bostik SA), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Master Bond Inc., and Permatex, among others.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6604

Rising demand for specialty adhesives from the medical industry due to the increased use of medical adhesive tapes is compelling the specialty adhesives market. The various medical tapes used are composite tapes, double-sided tapes, heat-activated transfer tapes, and high-tack tapes, contributing to the growth of the specialty adhesives market. Increased use of medical tape can be associated with increased demand for surgical procedures due to increased traffic accidents, cardiovascular disease, trauma, accidents and other ailments. According to the Aesthetic Association, the United States spent more than $9 billion on cosmetic surgery in 2020. Hence, rising demand for adhesive tapes in surgical procedures will drive the specialty adhesives market during the forecast period. Due to their rapid curing and optical clarity, specialty adhesives are used in electrical insulation, artificial turf installation, roofing, flooring, bonding, and sealing in various end-use industries such as automotive, marine, construction, medical and construction. others. Due to the increasing demand for polymer solutions, cyanoacrylate specialty adhesives show solid growth due to their high bond strength. According to the Plastic Europe Association, the European Unions construction sectors utilization of plastic products increased by 5.7% from the first quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. According to Invest India, the Indian construction market is expected to grow by 7.1 years each year until 2025. Hence, the growing construction sector will boost the specialty adhesives market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the Growing Demand for Construction Activities is expected to propel market growth in the future. However, the stringent regulations regarding Specialty Adhesives stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Specialty Adhesives Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the regions increasing infrastructural development. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the estimated period, due to an increase in the number of collaborations for infrastructural and economic development, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government in the market space. In January 2020, the Council on Foreign Relation announced that Chinas Massive Belt and Road Initiative, on green development and urbanization with the infrastructure development of airports, roads and 30,000 km of high-speed rail, which covers more than 80 cities, with 60% of the urbanization rate having permanent residents, regional specialties which are expected to increase the demand for specialty adhesive.

Major market players included in this report are:

Permatex

Savare Specialty Adhesives LLC

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Master Bond Inc.

Adirondack Specialty Adhesives

Advanced Adhesive Technologies Inc.

Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

Nexus Adhesives

3M

Specialty Adhesives & Coating Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2022, Biotech company Conagen recently declared the advancement of a highly desirable removable hot melt adhesive made from sustainable, natural, biomolecular-derived high-performance materials. This announcement provides a new option for manufacturers looking for removable structural adhesive solutions to eliminate waste and save manufacturing costs.

In June 2020, Dymax introduced MD 250-CTH cationic epoxy for medical-grade adhesives. The translucent off-white colour of this material provides some shading when used near illuminated camera components.

Global Specialty Adhesives Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, End-User Industry, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Cyanoacrylates

Polyvinyl Acetate

Polyurethanes

Acrylic

By End-User Industry:

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Marine

Medical

Military

Other End-user Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

? How did the COVID-19 pandemichave an impact onthe adoption ofviaa range ofpharmaceutical andexistencesciences companies?

? What is the outlook for theaffectmarketall throughthe forecastlength2023-2032?

? What are the keydevelopmentsinfluencing thehave an impact onmarket? How will theyhave an impact onthe market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What is thegive uppersonappreciationtoward?

? What are the keyelementsimpacting thehave an effect onmarket? What will be therehave an impact onin short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What are the keypossibilitiesareas in theinfluencemarket? What is theirworkablein short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What are the keytechniquesadoptedviagroupsin thehave an effect onmarket?

? What are the keyutilityareas of theinfluencemarket? Whichutilityispredictedtokeepthevery bestincreaseattainableall throughthe forecastduration2023-2033?

? What is thefavoureddeploymentmannequinfor the impact? What is theboomconceivableofquite a numberdeploymentfashionsexistingin the market?

? Who are the keyceasecustomersof pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in theaffectmarket?

? Which regional market ispredictedtomaintaintheeasiestboompossiblein thehave an impact onmarketat some stage inthe forecastlength2023-2032?

? Which are the keygamersin thehave an impact onmarket?

Growth Hampering Factors in the Market:



Environmental regulations : Stricter environmental regulations on the production and use of fossil fuels can limit the availability and use of traditional market.

Safety concerns: Safety concerns regarding the storage and transportation of can limit their use.

Supply chain disruptions: Disruptions in the global supply chain due to natural disasters, pandemics, or other factors can impact the availability and cost of market.

Security concerns: Security concerns regarding the transportation and storage of market can limit their use and availability.

Technological obsolescence: Advances in technology can make existing systems obsolete, leading to reduced demand.

Competition from alternative fuels: The development of alternative fuels such as biofuels and hydrogen-based fuels can compete with traditional market.

Volatility in oil prices: Fluctuations in oil prices can affect the cost of market, making it difficult for industry players to predict and plan for costs.

Economic downturns: Economic downturns can result in reduced demand for air travel and air cargo transportation, leading to a reduction in demand for market. Geopolitical tensions: Political instability and tensions between nations can impact the global supply chain for market, leading to supply disruptions and price fluctuations.

Request full Report

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world's leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

COMTEX_443502073/2796/2023-11-15T06:15:17