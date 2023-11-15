Pigment Market Share, Trends, Size, Top Players, Revenue Opportunity And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Pigment Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Pigment Market is valued at approximately USD 23.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Pigment refers to a substance which provides colour, this colour can be either obtained from the plants or can be made using a chemical substance. The Pigment market is expanding because of factors such as growing demand for the paints and coatings industry, consistent industrial developments, and consistent demand from the textile industry. This market is majorly dominated by DIC Corporation, The Chemours Company, Venator Materials PLC, KRONOS Worldwide Inc., and Clariant

Pigments are widely used in the paints and coating industry. It is also in demand due to industrial development and the textile industrys requirement for pigment. Recently automobile demand has increased, requiring pigment for the painting and coating of the external parts of automobiles. For instance, According to OICA data, global vehicle production has fallen by about 16% to reach 77.6 million units in 2020. Vehicle sales in 2020 decreased by about 13.8% in comparison to 2019, reaching 77.97 million units. As per the data, rise in the automobile sector has been driving the growth. The textile industry uses the pigment to dye leather, cloths, and so on. According to Indias textile and apparel exports (including handicrafts) reports, the textile industry is expected to reach USD 44.4 billion in FY2022, up 41% year-on-year. Exports of ready-made garments, including cotton accessories, totalled US$6.19 billion in FY2022. This indicates that the textiles industry is growing at a high pace and it will be requiring pigments to dye fabrics using chemical substances and natural colours. Furthermore, the shifting focus toward eco-friendly products, and rising demand for reliable commercial products, such as 3d printing material is expected to create the opportunity in the forthcoming years. However, the stringent government regulation stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Pigment Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the regions increasing automobile industry. Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increased usage of pigment in fabric, an increase in the number of collaborations/expansion of key players, infrastructural development and government interference in expected to support the market space. The China plans to invest US$1.43 trillion in major construction projects over the next five years to 2025. According to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the Shanghai plan envisions an investment of US$38.7 billion over the next three years. Guangzhou, by contrast, has invested US$8.09 billion to sign 16 new infrastructure projects.

Major market players included in this report are:

Tronox Holdings plc

Pidilite Industries Ltd

ALTANA AG

The Chemours Company

KRONOS Worldwide Inc.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Venator Materials PLC

LANXESS

DIC Corporation

Clariant

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, BASF SE, and fine chemical company DIC Corporation agreed to acquire BASFs global pigments business. The amount on a cash purchase and debt free basis is about ?1.15 billion.

Global Pigment Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product Type, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Organic

Inorganic

Specialty Pigments and Other Product Types

By Application:

Paints and Coatings

Textiles

Printing Inks

Plastics

Leather

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

