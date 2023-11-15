Pet Insect Repellent Market Latest Trends, Share, Size, Regional Analysis, Prominent Players And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Pet Insect Repellent Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Pet Insect Repellent Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029 . Pet Insect Repellent is a substance applied on pets to protect them from the insect which can cause infection and diseases to them. The Pet Insect Repellent market is expanding because of factors such as an increase in the number of pet owners, increase in vector-borne diseases and increased expenditure on pet health. This market is dominated by Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health, The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim, and PetIQ LLC.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6602

The growth in diseases such as Vector-borne diseases are transmission by parasites that affect dogs and cats, such as ticks, bees, flies, and fleas. It can be easily used to humans and pets. Many vector-borne diseases such as ehrlichiosis, Lyme disease, relapsing fever, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and tularemia can be transmitted by ticks worldwide. Among all insects, fleas and ticks are the main types of insects that harm pets and together, they will hold the largest share at 63.8% in 2021. Therefore, flea and tick repellents account for the largest share. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), dog owners in the United States had the expenditure of an average $1,880 per dog in the last 12 months on pet food, treats, toys, vitamins, grooming, veterinary visits, and more. According to the European Pet Food Federation (FEDIAF), about 38% of all households in the EU have pets. About 81 million cats, 71 million dogs and 1 billion other pets are domesticated in these households. For this reason, the demand for pet insect repellant has been driven throughout these years. In addition, the rising demand for diagnostic imaging procedures and supplements to prevent diseases is expected to create an opportunity for this market in the forthcoming years. However, the stringent regulations and toxicity in the chemicals stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Pet Insect Repellent Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the regions increasing health awareness for pets. For instance, more than 85 million American households own one or more pets, with dogs being the overwhelming majority, according to a study by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) and the National Pet Owner Survey (2019-20).

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising adoption of stray cats and dogs, an increase in the number of collaborations for the betterment of animal health issues, geographic expansion of key players plays a major role, and active support of the government in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Vibrac India

Zoetis Inc.

Central Garden & Pet Company

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Merck And Co. Inc.

The Hartz Mountain Corporation

Tianjin Ringpu Biotechnology Co. Ltd

PetIQ Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In Septembe2022, Zoetis Inc. acquired Jurox, the leading suppliers and manufacturers of the livestock and pet products, basically in Australia and the United States. The acquisition provides Zoetis with forthcoming growth opportunities in upcoming years, manufacturing capabilities and enhanced capabilities in the Australian animal health market.

In August 2020, Elanco Health Corporation announced they have successfully acquired the Bayer Animal Health. Now, Bayers pet repellent became a part of Elancos portfolio.

In July 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim released NexGard and Broadline in India for comprehensive parasite control among the pets. Their two of the products, NexGard and Broadline, offer the most comprehensive parasite treatment.

Global Pet Insect Repellent Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Pet Type, Insect Type, End User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Pet Type:

Dogs

Cats

Birds

Other Animals

By Insect Type:

Ticks

Flies

Bees

Fleas

Other Insect Type

By End User:

Pet Clinic

Pet Shops

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

? How did the COVID-19 pandemichave an impact onthe adoption ofviaa range ofpharmaceutical andexistencesciences companies?

? What is the outlook for theaffectmarketall throughthe forecastlength2023-2032?

? What are the keydevelopmentsinfluencing thehave an impact onmarket? How will theyhave an impact onthe market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What is thegive uppersonappreciationtoward?

? What are the keyelementsimpacting thehave an effect onmarket? What will be therehave an impact onin short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What are the keypossibilitiesareas in theinfluencemarket? What is theirworkablein short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

? What are the keytechniquesadoptedviagroupsin thehave an effect onmarket?

? What are the keyutilityareas of theinfluencemarket? Whichutilityispredictedtokeepthevery bestincreaseattainableall throughthe forecastduration2023-2033?

? What is thefavoureddeploymentmannequinfor the impact? What is theboomconceivableofquite a numberdeploymentfashionsexistingin the market?

? Who are the keyceasecustomersof pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in theaffectmarket?

? Which regional market ispredictedtomaintaintheeasiestboompossiblein thehave an impact onmarketat some stage inthe forecastlength2023-2032?

? Which are the keygamersin thehave an impact onmarket?

Growth Hampering Factors in the Market:



Environmental regulations : Stricter environmental regulations on the production and use of fossil fuels can limit the availability and use of traditional market.

Safety concerns: Safety concerns regarding the storage and transportation of can limit their use.

Supply chain disruptions: Disruptions in the global supply chain due to natural disasters, pandemics, or other factors can impact the availability and cost of market.

Security concerns: Security concerns regarding the transportation and storage of market can limit their use and availability.

Technological obsolescence: Advances in technology can make existing systems obsolete, leading to reduced demand.

Competition from alternative fuels: The development of alternative fuels such as biofuels and hydrogen-based fuels can compete with traditional market.

Volatility in oil prices: Fluctuations in oil prices can affect the cost of market, making it difficult for industry players to predict and plan for costs.

Economic downturns: Economic downturns can result in reduced demand for air travel and air cargo transportation, leading to a reduction in demand for market. Geopolitical tensions: Political instability and tensions between nations can impact the global supply chain for market, leading to supply disruptions and price fluctuations.

Request full Report

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world's leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

COMTEX_443502100/2796/2023-11-15T06:16:38