Functional Printing Market Size, Share, Growth Statistics, Leading Players And Forecast 2032

Global Functional Printing Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.59% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Functional Printing is the process of transferring features to 2D and 3D silicon-based components. It is used to print on various substrates such as paper and glass using inks and substrates. The Functional Printing market is expanding because of factors such as increasing demand for low cost and high-speed manufacturing and simplified additive manufacturing and a wide range of substrates. This market is dominated by Eastman Kodak, BASF SE, DuPont, Toyo Ink, Avery Dennison, and Universal Display Corp.

Low-cost manufacturing processes are a key factor behind the increasing demand for functional printing technology. Traditional low-cost, high-volume printing techniques allow low-cost production of lightweight, robust electronic components. The printing process does not require etching, metallization, or copper plating, thus eliminating the need for wastewater treatment. As per Press Information Bureau Of India, in October 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will see low-cost manufacturing and high-performance opportunities after breaking ground on the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing facility to be built by a consortium led by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) said to offer Airbus Defense and Space in Vadodara. As well as the rising surge for the simplified additive manufacturing National Center for Additive Manufacturing (NAMC) India, the strategy recommends the establishment of a specialized agency to facilitate the adoption of additive manufacturing (AM) technology through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Subject matter experts and industry leaders should be members of this body and initiatives may be taken in consultation with all members. International cooperation is also possible. It also recommends conducting in-depth research to analyze the manufacturing sector and assess its potential. In addition, the rising demand for Inkjet technology is expected to fuel market growth of the significant market in the forthcoming years. However, the existing technologies are not suitable for electronic printing stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Functional Printing Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the regions increasing disease prevalence as well as it is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the expansion of the market space. Increasing demand for Near Field Communication (NFC) in North America is expected to drive the market in the region. Mobile phones are seen as the primary payment option as smartphone technology changes rapidly. Having an NFC chip in your smartphone makes payments easy and hassle-free, making it the choice of many people who want to conduct transactions from their handheld devices.

Major market players included in this report are:

E Ink Holdings Inc.

Blue Spark Technologies, Inc.

Mark Andy Inc.

ALTANA AG

Eastman Kodak Company Ltd

Enfucell Oy

Avery Dennison Corporation

BASF SE

GSI Technologies LLC

Isorg

Recent Developments in the Market:

In November 2020 A team of engineers at the Carnegie Mellon University School of Engineering developed a new method to 3D bioprint a realistic model of the human heart. The model is flexible and strong enough to sew, potentially improving the way surgeons train for heart surgery.

In January 2020, BASF completed the acquisition of Solvays polyamide business. The European Union Commission approved Domo Chemicals of Leuna, Germany, as the buyer for the European polyamide business of BASF, which BASF was unable to acquire due to regulatory restrictions. As part of the agreement, BASFs polyamide production capacity will be expanded to include new products. It will also improve access to emerging markets in Asia, North America, as well as South America.

Global Functional Printing Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Material, Printing Technology, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Substrates

Inks

By Printing Technology:

Inkjet Printing

Screen Printing

Gravure Printing

Flexography

Other Printing Technologies

By Application:

Sensor

Display

Lighting

Battery

Photovoltaic

RFID Tags

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

