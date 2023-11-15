Corn Starch Market 2023 Will Record Massive Growth, Trend Analysis And Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Corn StarchMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.

Global Corn Starch Market is valued approximately USD 14.54 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.20 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Corn Starch is a refined white powder, in which the protein and fiber of the corn kernel are removed, leaving only the starchy center called the endosperm, then this is processed as a white powder. It can be applied in textile, laundry, foundry, air flotation, oil-well drilling, and adhesives and also in the paper industry as filler and sizing material. It is easily converted to other forms like starch syrups are made from corn starch.

Further, increasing population growth and industrial development of a country; specifically the food and beverage has been encouraging the demand for corn starch. For Instance: in 2019, Tate and Lyle launched a clean-label corn starch to develop organic food ingredients. However, availability of corn substitutes like tapioca & wheat and increasing of raw material & complex manufacturing process impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, the consumers getting health conscious as corn starch is gluten free and provides more employment opportunities, the adoption & demand for Corn Starch is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Corn Starch Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing bioethanol policy and developed fertilizer technology. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as manufacturers investing in research and development, easily available raw materials and changing consumption pattern of economy would create lucrative growth prospects for the Corn Starch Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cargill Incorporated

Grain Processing Corporation

Ingredion

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tate & Lyle

Associated British Foods

Sudzucker

Associated British Foods plc

Akzo Nobel NV

Bayer AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Native Starch

Modified Starch

Sweeteners

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

Textile

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

