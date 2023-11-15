Online K-12 Education Market 2023 Key Players, Growth, Share Global Development And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Astute Analytica publishes a research report on the global Online K-12 Education Market. The analysis report contains in-depth data about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it provides a thorough examination of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global online K-12 education market was valued at US$ 77.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach valuation of US$ 324.3 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 17.73% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

It analyses the markets regional trends, size, expansion prospects, and important factors in each region. Additionally, it acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. Both the direct and indirect effects of the pandemic on related industries are taken into account and discussed in the report.

The report gives a thorough analysis of the Online K-12 Education Market , covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region. In 2021, the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) value was US$ 23,315.08 billion, according to verified data from the World Bank. In terms of GDP, the United States accounts for 10.41% of the global economy. The mixed economy of the United States is very advanced. By nominal GDP, it has the largest economy in the world, and by purchasing power parity (PPP), it is second only to China in size.

The Leading Companies Mentioned are



Adobe

Aptara Inc.

Byjus

Cisco Systems, Inc.

D2L Corporation

edX LLC

K12 Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education

Microsoft

Oracle

Pearson Education Inc. Other Prominent Players

Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.

The Segmentation Overview of the Online K-12 Education Market Includes

By Category



Primary and Secondary Supplement Education

Higher Education

Test Preparation

Reskilling and Online Certification

Language and Casual Learning Others

By Device



Mobile

Laptops Others

By Deployment



Cloud

On-Premises Hybrid

By End User



Schools

Individuals Private Tutors

By Region



North America



The U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Western Europe





The UK





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe





Poland





Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia & New Zealand



ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America



Brazil



Argentina Rest of South America

Overall, Astute Analyticas report on the Online K-12 Education Market appears to be a comprehensive resource for businesses seeking to understand the current state of the market and its future growth prospects.

