Online K-12 Education Market 2023 Key Players, Growth, Share Global Development And Forecast To 2031

Global online K-12 education market was valued at US$ 77.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach valuation of US$ 324.3 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 17.73% during the forecast period 2023-2031.
It analyses the markets regional trends, size, expansion prospects, and important factors in each region. Additionally, it acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. Both the direct and indirect effects of the pandemic on related industries are taken into account and discussed in the report.
The report gives a thorough analysis of the Online K-12 Education Market , covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region. In 2021, the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) value was US$ 23,315.08 billion, according to verified data from the World Bank. In terms of GDP, the United States accounts for 10.41% of the global economy. The mixed economy of the United States is very advanced. By nominal GDP, it has the largest economy in the world, and by purchasing power parity (PPP), it is second only to China in size.
The Leading Companies Mentioned are
Adobe Aptara Inc. Aptara Inc. Byjus Cisco Systems, Inc. D2L Corporation edX LLC K12 Inc. McGraw-Hill Education Microsoft Oracle Pearson Education Inc. Other Prominent Players
Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.
The Segmentation Overview of the Online K-12 Education Market Includes
By Category
Primary and Secondary Supplement Education Higher Education Test Preparation Reskilling and Online Certification Language and Casual Learning Others
By Device
By Deployment
By End User
Schools Individuals Private Tutors
By Region
North America Europe
Western Europe Asia Pacific
The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe
Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe
China India Japan South Korea Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA South America
Brazil Argentina Rest of South America
Overall, Astute Analyticas report on the Online K-12 Education Market appears to be a comprehensive resource for businesses seeking to understand the current state of the market and its future growth prospects.
