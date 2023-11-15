Fluoropolymer Films Market Share, Growth, Regional Analysis, Size, Prominent Players And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Fluoropolymer Films Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Fluoropolymer Films Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Fluoropolymer Films are a material that provides excellent chemical resistance, transparency, weather resistance, heat resistance, and electrical properties to components and manufacturing processes. The Fluoropolymer Films market demand is increasing because of factors such as increased demand due to the growth of the commercial construction industry. This market is dominated by 3M, DuPont, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd., The Chemours Company, and many.

Fluoropolymer films are used to insulate and protect wires from overheating and uncertain fires. These are widely used in construction areas, as it is offering architects a range of aesthetic possibilities in a variety of applications. Fluororesin films can be easily joined by contact welding. Being extremely long-lasting, it must be fully recyclable and have no negative impact on the ecosystem. These are mainly used in the following two specific application areas. On the one hand, as a coating material in textile construction, whose design origins are in tent structures, on the other hand, transparent or translucent ETFE foil structures, for example in the form of roof and wall structures made of segmented air cushions. As per Statista, the market size of the construction sector in the United States is valued at approximately US$1.6 trillion in 2021 and is expected to grow further next year. The overall value of construction done in the United States residential, non-residential, and non-building combined has increased by more than 8% from 2020 to 2021. US spending for private construction also continues to rise into 2021, while construction costs of private residential buildings have recorded some of the highest numbers ever recorded. In the list of the 50 largest construction contractors in the country, there are 3 companies with revenue of more than 15 billion USD in 2020. The growth of construction is expected to increase the prevalence of this market. Moreover, the increasing applications of fluoropolymer films in the solar industry are expected to propel market growth in the forthcoming years. However, the increasing use of reprocessed PTFE and the environmental sustainability of fluoropolymers stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Fluoropolymer Films Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the regions increasing infrastructural development. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand for real states and an increase in the standard of living, strategic planning of government is supposed to enhance the market growth. As per insights, In FY21, infrastructure activities accounted for 13% of total FDI inflows. Foreign direct investment in the construction development sector (municipalities, housing, building infrastructure, building development projects) and construction activities (infrastructure) from April 2000 to June 2022 amounted to US$ 28.64 billion and US$ 26.22 billion respectively.

Major market players included in this report are:

3M

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

Arkema Group

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

Fluortek AB

Fluoro-Plastics, Inc.

AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc.

American Durafilm

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Solvay

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2021, the Kashima Integrated Production Center was completed at Daikin Industries, Ltd.s Kashima Plant in Kamisu City, Ibaraki Prefecture, and opened on June 10, 2021 [production of fluorochemical products for various applications such as films].

In July 2019, fluoropolymer film manufacturer Trinity Technology Group (TTG) announced plans to invest approximately $7.25 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Missouri, USA. In addition, the company produces films based on an expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), which are used in the textile sector, medical technology and automotive filtration.

Global Fluoropolymer Films Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Application, End-User Industry, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene)

PVDF (Polyvinylidene Fluoride)

FEP (Fluorinated Ethylene-Propylene)

ETFE (Polyethylenetetrafluoroethylene)

PCTFE (Polychlorotrifluoroethylene)

PVF (Polyvinylfluoride)

Other Types

By Application:

Barrier Films

Decorative

Microporous

Safety and Security films

Other Applications

By End-user Industry:

Automotive

Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Packaging

Personal Care

Other End-user Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

