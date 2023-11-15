Sugar Alcohol Market 2023 Latest Growth Figures And Key Players With Emerging Trends And Challenges By 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for ' Global Sugar AlcoholMarket ' that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2032) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2032.

Global Sugar Alcohol Market is valued approximately USD 6.70 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.75 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Sugar Alcohol is also called polyols, it is a carbohydrate whose chemical structure is similar to both sugar and alcohol, as it does not contain ethanol, and it is preferred by people who avoid alcohol. It has low calories, thus it is not easily digested by the human body as the regular sugars, and hence it is also consumed by the people to avoid obesity. It is naturally present in some fruits and vegetables and also manufactured by processed sugars and starch. It is used in maintaining the sugar level to the normal majorly by the diabetic people.

Further, because of the fast lifestyle in the metro cities, the demand for processed food & beverages is increasing significantly and this has led the adoption of Sugar Alcohol across the forecast period. Low-calorie, nutritive sugar alcohol products are the major drivers of the market, particularly in the urban cities.

For Instance: as per the company source, in January 2017, Wrigley launched a sugar-free chewing gum by the brand name of Orbit White. However, high manufacturing costs, the complex manufacturing process and the difficulty to acquire the suitable sugar and ethanol, the less developed supply chain and people becoming more health conscious all these factors can impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. For instance, according to 2020 World Health Organization data, Between 2000 and 2016, increase in premature mortality from diabetes has been 5%. Also, the extensive use of sugar alcohols in the bakery & confectionery products, the manufacturers focusing more on healthy sugar alcohol products and the developed supply chain infrastructure has led to increase in the adoption & demand for Sugar Alcohol..

The regional analysis of global Sugar Alcohol Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the more awareness among the public to consume sugar free products and the fast growing market of bakery and confectionery. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as health conscious consumers and improving supply chain infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Sugar Alcohol Market across Europe region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Tate & Lyle Plc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Cargill, Inc.

Roquette Freres

MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated

Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co. Ltd.

Bernard Food Industries

BENEO GmbH

Associated British Foods plc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Sorbitol

Mannitol

Xylitol

Maltitol

Others

By Application:

Bakery Goods

Sweet Spreads

Confectionery & Chewing Gum

Others

By End-User:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

