UEFA, FIFA avoid commenting on Israeli actions in Gaza

(MENAFN) The Israeli military's assault on civilians seeking refuge in hospitals and UN schools in the Gaza Strip marked its 40th day on Wednesday. However, UEFA and FIFA, the governing bodies for European and global football respectively, refrained from issuing a condemnation statement or imposing sanctions on Tel Aviv. This contrasts with their response during Russia's war on Ukraine in February of the previous year.



The apparent double standards of UEFA and FIFA are evident in the case of Israel. When Russia initiated a war against Ukraine on February 24, 2022, both football bodies issued statements on the same day, condemning the war. They imposed sanctions on the fourth day, suspending Russian clubs and their national teams from participating in all football competitions.



In contrast, despite the continuous Israeli onslaught on Gaza, the top regulatory authorities for European and international football did not suspend Israeli clubs and national teams from their competitions.



According to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities, at least 11,240 Palestinians have lost their lives in Israeli airstrikes and ground offensives since October 7. Additionally, thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have been damaged or completely destroyed.



UEFA earlier stated in a declaration that it "shares the international community’s significant concern for the security situation developing in Europe."



"As the governing body of European football, UEFA is working tirelessly to develop and promote football according to common European values such as peace and respect for human rights, in the spirit of the Olympic Charter," the declaration added.

MENAFN15112023000045015839ID1107427495