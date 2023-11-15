UN assistance director denounces Israeli army raid on Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital

(MENAFN) The UN assistance director declared on Wednesday that he is "appalled" by reports that there was an Israeli military raid on Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital.



"The protection of newborns, patients, medical staff and all civilians must override all other concerns," The UN's undersecretary general for humanitarian affairs and coordinator of emergency relief, Martin Griffiths, stated in a post on social media.



"Hospitals are not battlegrounds," he also mentioned.



On the onset of Wednesday, the Israeli army initiated a raid on Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical facility in the Gaza Strip, where 700 patients and thousands of internally displaced individuals were present.



Israel acknowledged the operation, asserting that members of the Palestinian group Hamas were using the hospital as a base, a claim that has been denied by both Hamas and hospital officials.



Despite Al-Shifa's designation as a civilian facility, it has faced attacks in and around its premises. Additionally, shortages of fuel and medical supplies, attributed to Israel's blockade, have significantly impeded the provision of medical care.



As the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip reached its 40th day, the most recent data from Palestinian authorities indicate that a minimum of 11,320 Palestinians have lost their lives, with over 7,800 among them being women and children. Additionally, more than 29,200 individuals have sustained injuries.

