Generational Tensions Flaring In Geriatric Japan

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In 2024, the youngest of Japan's baby boomers will turn 75. The boomers are called the“bunched” generation in Japan because they were born in a short spurt in the late 1940s, in the aftermath of the end of the Second World War.

The sheer size of this cohort has made it a lightning rod for many of the thorny social and economic debates in Japan today. Japanese boomers are variously criticized for generational wealth disparity, national debt, and even the environmental crisis.

Historically, the boomers' experience is very much the story of Japan's postwar success. But were the boomers just lucky free-riders? And how have they shaped contemporary Japan?

Japan was under US-led occupation and struggling with a tattered economy when the boomers were born. Millions of soldiers and settlers had flooded back from the colonies and battlefields.

As the Japanese began to rebuild their nation, they also enthusiastically procreated. From 1947 to 1949, Japan recorded around 2.7 million births annually, with a fertility rate exceeding 4.3.

Never again would Japan witness such stunning fertility. Apart from a short-lived uptick in the 1970s, annual births have been declining precipitously.

In 2020, Japan recorded its lowest number of annual births at 840,835 with a fertility rate of just 1.33. This is not the lowest in Asia, but it is well beneath the replacement rate of 2.1.

The protest generation

Japan's boomers were both the engines and beneficiaries of the country's economic miracle of the 1950s to 1970s, when GDP growth regularly hit the double digits.