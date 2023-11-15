Bakers For Justice Show They're Simply The Zest!

(MENAFN- Pressat) What a week! Pro Bono Week was a time to enjoy some tasty treats, courtesy of the Great Legal Bake . Up and down the country, legal professionals and advice agencies were baking for justice. Hosted by the London Legal Support Trust, in partnership with the Access to Justice Foundation, this tasty event was a huge success, with over 100 bakes being held nationally, raising the bar (and dough) for this amazing cause.

The overall total is currently standing at £19,000! The nationwide total surpasses last year's fundraising and raises funds that will make a significant impact. One third of people in England and Wales have an unmet legal need, while 60% of adults reported their finances worsening in 2022. Not only that, but advice agencies are also struggling with a £30 million funding gap. In order to keep people on the frontline to help those in need and to address their legal need, fundraising events such as the Great Legal Bake are vital.

Chair of the Pro Bono Week organising committee, barrister Toby Brown, said: “Last week, during Pro Bono Week, in addition to the celebration and discussion of the role of legal pro bono, we saw star bakers up and down the country donate their cakes and other baked goods, raising much needed funds for access to justice charities. The decoration on a number of the cakes was of Bake Off quality, so my task of judging the photo competition of the best looking cakes is going to be difficult!”

Pro Bono Week is an opportunity to recognise and support the voluntary contribution made by the legal profession across the UK in giving free legal help to those in need. Many other events took place during Pro Bono Week across the UK to showcase and discuss how pro bono changes lives, how its impact can be maximised, and the wider role of ESG.

