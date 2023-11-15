The Great Legal Quiz Returns For Some Risky Quizness!

(MENAFN- Pressat) As we approach the end of 2023, London Legal Support Trust are holding their ever-popular Great Legal Quiz on November 29th! Last year, this fun event raised over £5,000, which was double that of 2021, and this year the charity is hoping to overtake last year's total.

The Great Legal Quiz is a fun-filled evening for people to take part in a fun competition, all whilst doing their bit to help support those most in need of specialist free legal advice. You can hold your quiz anywhere - a local pub, your office, or online. The questions are written by a professional TV quiz writer and the good news is, the questions are general knowledge – NOT legal.

It's called The Great Legal Quiz because all money raised goes to frontline legal advice charities who deliver help and support to vulnerable people in desperate need of specialist advice. Your fundraising means they won't be alone in going through very difficult experiences. One third of people in England and Wales have an unmet legal need and 60% of adults reported their finances worsening in 2022. More and more people are turning to free local advice agencies for help.

So if you can handle the truth, taking part is simple. We will provide the questions and answer sheets. Simply sign your organisation up and you'll be added to the list of quizzes taking place.

A trophy shield goes to the highest scoring team, and another to the highest fundraising quiz organisers, so there are two ways to become a worthy winner. Though raising vital funds to help those in need makes us all winners.