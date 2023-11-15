National Anti-Doping Agency Expands Int'l Partnership

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Executive Director of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping
Agency (AMADA), Takhmina Taghizade, is promoting the initiative to
expand foreign cooperation in the scientific and educational
field.
In Prague, AMADA Executive Director and Secretary of the Faculty
of Physical Education and Sports of Charles University, Dr. Radim
Zelenko, discussed the possibilities of revising the paradigm of
educational policy in the field of combating doping in sports and
establishing long-term partnership, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the main focus was highlighted: the creation
of an inclusive learning environment capable of meeting the
individual needs of both Azerbaijani and Czech sportsmen.
It was emphasised that this partnership focuses on the high
level of education and the formation of ethical values in the field
of clean sport, covering both the sportsmen themselves and their
support staff (coaches, doctors, physiotherapists, etc.).
At the meeting, agreement was reached to launch joint training
and research programs in the field of anti-doping sciences.
This partnership involves the exchange of experience between
Charles University in Prague and AMADA, which will make the
educational component more focused and effective.
The agreement strengthens cooperation between Azerbaijan and the
Czech Republic in the field of training and research aimed at
countering the use of doping in sports.
The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) was
established on December 23, 2016 as a national anti-doping
organisation with the mission of fighting doping in sports.
The legal background covering the agency's mission is the Law
"On the fight against use of doping substances and methods in
sport," signed and, respectively, implemented by the Decree of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the last quarter of
2016.
