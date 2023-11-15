Russian Strike Targets Thermal Power Plant In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The area around one of the thermal power plants located in Donetsk region was shelled by Russian invasion troops. In Kharkiv region, a gas pipeline was hit.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy , Ukrinform saw.

"The enemy continues to shell energy facilities. A strike hit the territory around a TPP in Donetsk region. There were no casualties, and energy teams are inspecting the premises for possible damage," the report says.

, investment projects: Vice PM on delegation's agenda in Washingto

In Kharkiv region, a medium-pressure gas main was damaged as a result of Russian shelling. More than 300 consumers were left without gas. Supplies have already been restored to some households. In addition, gas workers brought back "blue fuel" to the settlement, which had not seen gas since July due to ongoing hostilities.

As a result of the fighting in the area, more than 40 settlements in Donetsk region and almost 500 consumers in Chernihiv region were in temporary blackout. Some consumers in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions remain without electricity.

At the same time, over the past 24 hours, energy repair teams have restored power supplies to more than 23,600 households, including 76 in Kherson.

In Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions, 11 settlements were disconnected from the power grid due to adverse weather conditions. In Sumy region, were blacked out due to technological issues.

As reported, on November 14, the planned repair of the power unit at one of Ukraine's thermal power plants was completed.