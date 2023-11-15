Air Raid Alert Goes Off Across Ukraine As Russian Carrier Of Kinzhal Missiles Takes Off

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An air raid alert has been declared throughout all regions of Ukraine.

That's according to the Ukrainian Air Forc , Ukrinform reports.

"All of Ukraine: missile threat! MiG-31K has taken off from Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region). Do not ignore the air raid alert," the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the afternoon of November 14, the air alert due to the takeoff of the Russian MiG-31K that carries Kinzhal hypersonic missiles lasted 2 hours and 43 minutes.