Air Raid Alert Goes Off Across Ukraine As Russian Carrier Of Kinzhal Missiles Takes Off

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An air raid alert has been declared throughout all regions of Ukraine.
That's according to the Ukrainian Air Forc , Ukrinform reports.
"All of Ukraine: missile threat! MiG-31K has taken off from Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region). Do not ignore the air raid alert," the statement reads. Read also:
Russian strike
targets thermal power plant in Donetsk region
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the afternoon of November 14, the air alert due to the takeoff of the Russian MiG-31K that carries Kinzhal hypersonic missiles lasted 2 hours and 43 minutes.
