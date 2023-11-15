               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Air Raid Alert Goes Off Across Ukraine As Russian Carrier Of Kinzhal Missiles Takes Off


11/15/2023 6:10:00 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An air raid alert has been declared throughout all regions of Ukraine.

That's according to the Ukrainian Air Forc , Ukrinform reports.

"All of Ukraine: missile threat! MiG-31K has taken off from Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region). Do not ignore the air raid alert," the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the afternoon of November 14, the air alert due to the takeoff of the Russian MiG-31K that carries Kinzhal hypersonic missiles lasted 2 hours and 43 minutes.

