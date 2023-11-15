In Mariupol, Invaders Setting Up Military Bases Outside Industrial Zone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mariupol, the port on the Sea of Azov captured by the Russian forces in 2022, the invaders continue to set up their military bases, now outside the industrial zone of the local factories.

That's according to Petro Andriushchenko , adviser to the Mariupol mayor in exile, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians continue to set up military bases already outside the industrial zone of the factories. The military base of the Russians is different from any military unit/base maintained during the Ukraine times. Observation towers along the perimeter, fire position holes in fences, communication stations and EW-systems. Here they stock their ammunition and keep about 100 to 150 personnel," Andriushchenko wrote, posting a series of photos from the city.

He noted that this time he spoke of just one of the bases, which is not the largest.

As reported, the Russian occupiers are turning Mariupol and the villages around the city into a military logistics hub.