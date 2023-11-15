Kazakhstan Works On New State Planning System - Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Kazakhstan is working on a new system of state planning, Deputy Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Bauyrzhan Kudaibergenov said at the second Baku Forum on Sustainable Development, Trend reports.

"Around 80 percent of Kazakhstan's state budget is now dedicated to funding the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as the indicators and objectives of the SDGs. The country's Ministry of Economy is now developing a new state planning system, with one of its liabilities being to integrate strategic, economic, and budgetary planning. I'd like to highlight the synchronization of SDG tasks and indicators in particular," Kudaibergenov said.

He noted that the most necessary tool for attracting private capital is infrastructure.

"We are preparing a major document, Kazakhstan's national infrastructure plan, within the framework of the new state planning system. It will serve as a foundation for providing private capital with infrastructure and energy resources, including compensation for private capital investors' development and infrastructure costs, as well as shared financing of certain expenses," he said.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel