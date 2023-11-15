Kazakhstan Works On New State Planning System - Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Kazakhstan is
working on a new system of state planning, Deputy Minister of
National Economy of Kazakhstan Bauyrzhan Kudaibergenov said at the
second Baku Forum on Sustainable Development, Trend reports.
"Around 80 percent of Kazakhstan's state budget is now dedicated
to funding the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as the
indicators and objectives of the SDGs. The country's Ministry of
Economy is now developing a new state planning system, with one of
its liabilities being to integrate strategic, economic, and
budgetary planning. I'd like to highlight the synchronization of
SDG tasks and indicators in particular," Kudaibergenov said.
He noted that the most necessary tool for attracting private
capital is infrastructure.
"We are preparing a major document, Kazakhstan's national
infrastructure plan, within the framework of the new state planning
system. It will serve as a foundation for providing private capital
with infrastructure and energy resources, including compensation
for private capital investors' development and infrastructure
costs, as well as shared financing of certain expenses," he
said.
