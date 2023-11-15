               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russia's Security Forces Hand Out Summons To Azerbaijanis To Join Army (VIDEO)


11/15/2023 6:09:49 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Social media have released footage of Russian security forces coming to an event celebration by Azerbaijanis in a restaurant in Voronezh and handing out summons to join the Russian Army, Trend reports.

About 50 Azerbaijanis received a summons for further military service after checking the documents.

