Russia's Security Forces Hand Out Summons To Azerbaijanis To Join Army (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Social media have released footage of Russian security forces coming to an event celebration by Azerbaijanis in a restaurant in Voronezh and handing out summons to join the Russian Army, Trend reports.

About 50 Azerbaijanis received a summons for further military service after checking the documents.

