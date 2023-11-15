Russia's Security Forces Hand Out Summons To Azerbaijanis To Join Army (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Social media
have released footage of Russian security forces coming to an event
celebration by Azerbaijanis in a restaurant in Voronezh and handing
out summons to join the Russian Army, Trend reports.
About 50 Azerbaijanis received a summons for further military
service after checking the documents.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN15112023000187011040ID1107427415
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.