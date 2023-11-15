Iran's Nuclear Health Program Advances Despite Sanctions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Iran's use of nuclear technology in the field of health and treatment is developing day by day, Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 2-year achievements exhibition of the Iranian government in the Qom city on November 15, 2023.

Kamalvandi stressed that in this direction, the contracts signed among the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, the Iran Food and Drug Administration (IFDA) and the AEOI for the production of 66 types of radiopharmaceuticals can be mentioned.

The spokesman also pointed out that some radiopharmaceuticals are in the field of diagnosis and treatment of various types of diseases, including cancer. The quality of these radiopharmaceuticals is international.

He added that in the future, drugs will be produced on the basis of radioisotopes. Unlike chemotherapy, these drugs will not have negative consequences. Therefore, heavy water produced in Iran and other substances produced from it have many customers in the world.

“One of Iran's achievements in the nuclear field is that currently Iran can detect uranium up to 15,000 meters by means of airplanes, helicopters and drones,” the official noted.

Last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023), 159 achievements of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran in the field of nuclear industry were recorded.

Iran claims that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only, but according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran has increased its highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and currently has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.

On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany). However, on May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

Iran has been seeking various ways to restart talks with the other parties on its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main goals of Iran are to end the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude oil exports.

