Iran's Nuclear Health Program Advances Despite Sanctions

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Iran's use of
nuclear technology in the field of health and treatment is
developing day by day, Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization
of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at the 2-year achievements exhibition of the
Iranian government in the Qom city on November 15, 2023.
Kamalvandi stressed that in this direction, the contracts signed
among the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, the
Iran Food and Drug Administration (IFDA) and the AEOI for the
production of 66 types of radiopharmaceuticals can be
mentioned.
The spokesman also pointed out that some radiopharmaceuticals
are in the field of diagnosis and treatment of various types of
diseases, including cancer. The quality of these
radiopharmaceuticals is international.
He added that in the future, drugs will be produced on the basis
of radioisotopes. Unlike chemotherapy, these drugs will not have
negative consequences. Therefore, heavy water produced in Iran and
other substances produced from it have many customers in the
world.
“One of Iran's achievements in the nuclear field is that
currently Iran can detect uranium up to 15,000 meters by means of
airplanes, helicopters and drones,” the official noted.
Last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023), 159
achievements of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran in the field
of nuclear industry were recorded.
Iran claims that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes
only, but according to the International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA), Iran has increased its highly enriched uranium by 27
percent in the last three months and currently has 4,745 kilograms
of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more than the amount allowed
for Iran in the JCPOA.
On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the
creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia,
China, UK, France, and Germany). However, on May 8, 2018, the US
announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of
Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the
UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against
Iran as of November 2018.
Iran has been seeking various ways to restart talks with the
other parties on its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main
goals of Iran are to end the sanctions imposed by the US and
Western countries, access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude
oil exports.
