Azerbaijani Banks Actively Involved In Mitigating Environmental Concerns - CBA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. At the moment,
less than 10 banks operating in Azerbaijan are seriously engaged in
covering risks related to environmental, social and governance
(ESG) aspects, Director General of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan
Togrul Aliyev said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the II Baku Forum on Sustainable Development.
He noted that according to World Bank calculations, about 55
percent of the loan portfolio of Azerbaijan's banking sector is
concentrated in organizations that may be vulnerable due to climate
change.
"In June and July of this year, the Central Bank conducted
surveys among financial sector representatives. The poll included
52 financial institutions, representing 95 percent of all financial
institutions. Our goal is to investigate the level of
sustainability awareness and to learn about the actions they intend
to take in the future. So far, less than ten banks in the country
have actively considered environmental, social, and governance
(ESG) risk coverage. This is still in the planning stages at other
institutions," Togrul Aliyev said.
Aliyev added that there are also expectations from financial
institutions for certain concessions in this area. The Central Bank
is also focused on this issue and will take measures in this
direction.
