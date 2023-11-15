               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan's Laws Should Fit Rights, Security Of Karabakh Armenians - Iranian Ambassador


11/15/2023 6:09:48 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The rights and security of Karabakh Armenians should be regulated exclusively by the laws of Azerbaijan, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi said, Trend reports.

"Iran's principled position has always been that Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan," Mousavi said.

"Iran welcomed the restoration of the territorial integrity and the return of Karabakh to the sovereignty of Azerbaijan. Ensuring the rights and security of Armenians in Karabakh makes sense only in accordance with the laws of Azerbaijan," the ambassador's said.

