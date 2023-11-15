Azerbaijan's Laws Should Fit Rights, Security Of Karabakh Armenians - Iranian Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The rights and
security of Karabakh Armenians should be regulated exclusively by
the laws of Azerbaijan, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed
Abbas Mousavi said, Trend reports.
"Iran's principled position has always been that Karabakh
belongs to Azerbaijan," Mousavi said.
"Iran welcomed the restoration of the territorial integrity and
the return of Karabakh to the sovereignty of Azerbaijan. Ensuring
the rights and security of Armenians in Karabakh makes sense only
in accordance with the laws of Azerbaijan," the ambassador's
said.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN15112023000187011040ID1107427411
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.