Agreement On Azerbaijan's Construction Work In Türkiye's Kahramanmarash Approved

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. A new agreement
with Türkiye was discussed at today's session of Azerbaijan's Milli
Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.
The draft law of Azerbaijan on approval of "Agreement on
cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on construction of
residential houses, elementary school, kindergarten and cultural
center in Kahramanmarash province of Türkiye" was included in the
agenda of the meeting.
According to the agreement, Azerbaijan will spend 100 million
manat ($58.8 million) on the construction of residential houses,
schools, kindergartens and other infrastructure.
After discussion, the document was put to vote and adopted.
