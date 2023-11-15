Turkmenistan And Chinese Trade Platform Discuss Prospects For Dev't Of Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 15. Chairman
of the Turkmenaragatnashyk Agency (Turkmen Communication) Hajymyrat
Hudaygulyev held a meeting with a delegation of a Chinese JD
Incorporation, engaged in online retail trade during which they
discussed the prospects for further cooperation, Trend reports.
During the meeting, the parties held constructive talks aimed at
a deeper understanding of the prospects for cooperation, paying
special attention to the introduction of e-commerce and advanced
technologies in the telecommunications sector of Turkmenistan, in
order to improve the efficiency and competitiveness of the local
market.
The Turkmen side showed deep interest in the advanced solutions
provided by the company, especially in advanced solutions in the
field of online commerce and digital technologies
The participants of the meeting highlighted the strategic
importance of establishing partnerships with major players in the
global market, attaching particular importance to the development
of information and communication technologies (ICT) in
Turkmenistan.
Meanwhile, it is expected that these negotiations will not only
deepen cooperation, but also contribute to the introduction of best
practices and innovative solutions in the field of e-commerce of
Turkmenistan.
JD Incorporation is a Chinese public company engaged in
e-commerce (mainly online commerce), as well as logistics, retail
and marketing. It is one of the largest merchants in the Chinese
segment, while the second largest Chinese e-commerce and services
platform after Alibaba Group.
