Kuwait Parliament Approves Several Mps Letters

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The National Assembly discussed during its session on Wednesday a number of letters submitted by MPs, approving several a number of them and reviewing others.

The letters touched on a variety of topics including draft laws on joining the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), establishing a center for treating addiction, and amending laws for elections and distribution of constituencies.

The National Assembly also approved a letter concerning following up on recommendations in regards to the Palestinian cause and the Zionist regime's violations, composing a report for parliament to review.

Letter calling for a session on November 21 to review recommendations on amending the election constituencies' law was also approved during today's session.

The National Assembly also approved a letter tasking the parliament's health, social, and labor committee to look into the matter of the withdrawal of the French Gustave Roux Hospital from Kuwait.

The parliament also tasked concerned parliamentary committees to look into the expenses of the Kuwaiti participation in Dubai Expo 2020.

Earlier on, the National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun opened the session.

The session's agenda included the items such as disclosure of incoming papers and letters as well as disclosure of petitions and complaints, questions, and the Amiri speech from the National Assembly's second regular session of the 17th legislative term on last October 31. (pickup previous)

