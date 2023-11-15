Palestine Condemns Israeli Occupation's Ruthless Raid On Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned on Wednesday the Israeli occupation forces' ruthless raid on the Al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip.

This is a clear violation of international laws and norms, the Geneva Convention, said a statement by the Ministry, adding that what the Israeli aggressors were doing to the Palestinian people amounted to war crimes.

It pointed out that the targeting of health staff and ambulances would lead to a catastrophe for those in need of medical attention, saying that the Israeli occupation's government was solely responsible for the lives of thousands receiving treatment at Al-Shifa medical complex. (end)

