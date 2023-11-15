Kuwait Crown Prince Receives FM, Newly Appointed Diplomats

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, Wednesday, at Bayan Palace, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and newly appointed heads of diplomatic and consulate missions as they're sworn in before His Highness.

The minister introduced His Highness to the Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the Arab League Talal Al-Mutairi, Ambassador to Venezuela Fadhel Al-Hassan, Ambassador to Bhutan Adel Al-Jassam, Ambassador to the Republic of Chile Ziad Al-Anbaei, Ambassador to Brazil Talal Al-Mansour, Ambassador to South Africa Salem Al-Shibli, Ambassador to Singapore Ahmad Al-Shuraim.

He also presented Consul General of Kuwait to Italy Sheikh Jaber Duaij Khalifa Al-Sabah, Consul General of Kuwait to China Anas Marafi and Consul General of Kuwait to Vietnam Talal Al-Hazza.

Senior government officials attended the ceremony. (end)

