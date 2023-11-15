UK Inflation Down To 4.6 Pct

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Annual consumer price inflation in Britain plunged to 4.6 percent from 6.7 percent in September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday.

The data included in the report attributed the significant decline in the inflation rate to a decrease in the value of the maximum limit on energy prices imposed on electricity and gas companies.

It added that this decrease reached its lowest level in two years.

The Bank of England is tasked with meeting a target inflation rate of 2 percent. (end)

mrn













MENAFN15112023000071011013ID1107427403