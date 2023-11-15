Jordan's Stance Firm On Palestinian Rights, PM Says

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 15 (Petra) – Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, in a speech at the House of Representatives, condemned the Israeli military operations in Gaza and the West Bank, underscoring a unified stance between Jordan's public opinion and the official position led by King Abdullah II.Khasawneh described the Israeli actions as a "killing machine" and as crimes against the Palestinian people, in violation of international and humanitarian laws. He emphasized the cohesive front presented by Jordan's state institutions, political parties of various ideologies, and civil society organizations in opposition to these actions.The Prime Minister reiterated the urgency of establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. He stressed the need to address core issues such as refugees, settlements, and Jerusalem, in accordance with international resolutions supporting a two-state solution.Further, Khasawneh praised King Abdullah II's role in mobilizing global opinion against the violence in Gaza. He criticized the immunity granted to Israel by certain international powers, which he said contradicts international law and moral principles.Khasawneh addressed domestic concerns, denying any detentions related to protests in Jordan, and affirmed the nation's commitment to freedom of expression and solidarity with the Palestinian cause. He warned against divisive tactics by the "fifth column," seeking to disrupt national unity.Addressing rumors about the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza, the Prime Minister confirmed its ongoing operation and support for Palestinians under what he termed the brutal Israeli aggression. The hospital continues to provide essential medical and humanitarian aid.Concluding, Khasawneh emphasized Jordan's principled, legal, and humanitarian stance in addressing Israeli aggression and its impact on Palestinians. He countered claims by some Israeli circles that Jordan's position constitutes incitement, arguing instead that inflammatory rhetoric comes from threats of nuclear weapon use and displacement by Israeli officials.The Prime Minister's remarks underscore Jordan's commitment to a peaceful resolution based on international law, advocating for Palestinian rights, and condemning the violence in Gaza.