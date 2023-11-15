Event Honouring Gaza's Children At Oxygen Park Rescheduled

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Education Above All event to show solidarity and support for children in Gaza has been postponed by a week due to the forecasted weather condition.

The upcoming event, "Children Above All," originally scheduled for November 17 has been rescheduled to November 24 from 1pm to 8pm at the Oxygen Park.

"Due to the forecasted heavy rain this weekend, we want to prioritize the safety and enjoyment of all participants, especially the children," stated EAA in its statement.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this change may cause and appreciate your understanding. Our team is committed to ensuring a fantastic experience for everyone involved, and we believe this decision will contribute to a safer and more enjoyable event," it added.

EAA had invited all members of the community to take part in the event . It included several activities and solemn moments of reflection, such as two memorial walks scheduled at 4pm and 7pm, moments of silence, an art exhibition, and a touching Roses Memorial dedicated to honour the resilient children of Gaza.