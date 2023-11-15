YU President, Iraqi Cultural Attache Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- President of Yarmouk University (YU) Islam Massad and Cultural Attache at the Iraqi Embassy Khair al-Din al-Amin discussed means of cooperation between the two sides in the research, cultural, and academic fields.During the Wednesday meeting, Massad said YU is making steady progress by upgrading its qualitative academic programs to align with modern developments, ensuring that competent graduates with distinguished skills that meet the modern needs of both local and foreign labor markets are produced.He mentioned that the university is dedicated to providing excellent care and attention to international students from various Arab and foreign countries, representing 9% of the student body, and is eager to welcome more Iraqi students across a wide range of academic specializations.Al-Amin conveyed the attaché's enthusiasm to enhance cultural and academic cooperation with YU and establish this partnership to facilitate the exchange of students and faculty members, as well as to conduct joint scientific research in areas of mutual interest.