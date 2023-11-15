Gaza Media Office: Invading Al-Shifa Medical Complex Is Crime Against Humanity

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- The government media office in Gaza has strongly condemned the invasion of Al-Shifa Medical Complex by Israeli occupation forces, labeling it a "war crime," an "ethical crime," and a "crime against humanity." The office has expressed concerns over the possibility of a new massacre within Gaza's largest medical facility.In a press statement on Wednesday, following the Israeli occupation forces' raid on Al-Shifa Medical Complex, which has been under strict siege for several days, the media office revealed that more than five buildings within the complex were targeted and subjected to gunfire and shelling, endangering the wounded, displaced individuals, and medical staff present inside.The office emphasized that this act by the Israeli army constitutes a deliberate and premeditated crime. Despite being fully aware of the presence of approximately 9,000 medical personnel, patients, and displaced individuals inside the complex, the occupation forces resorted to firing shots inside the facility, posing grave risks to those seeking medical care and shelter.This new crime follows a series of massacres committed by the Israeli occupation forces against hospitals, medical staff, and ambulances, resulting in over 700 martyrs and casualties due to these ongoing atrocities.Additionally, the statement highlighted that the most horrific of these crimes was the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital massacre, and today the occupation forces are carrying out this historic crime by invading Al-Shifa Hospital.The statement further noted that hospitals and medical personnel have been at the forefront of targeting since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza. It revealed that 198 doctors, nurses, and paramedics have been killed, 55 ambulances have been targeted, and 25 hospitals have been rendered non-functional due to the occupation's brutal war.The government media office held Israel, the international community, and the United States fully responsible for the safety and well-being of the thousands of medical staff, wounded individuals, and displaced persons within Al-Shifa Medical Complex.Furthermore, the office warned of the imminent threat of a potential massacre within the complex.As the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip continues, the preliminary toll indicated the loss of 11,320 lives, including 4,650 children and 3,145 women since October 7th.