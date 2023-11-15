Jordan Condemns Israel's Storming Of Al-Shifa Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the Israeli occupation forces' storming of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza as a violation of international humanitarian law, especially the 1949 Geneva Convention, holding Israel responsible for the safety of civilians and medical personnel.According to the official spokesman for the Ministry Sufian Qudah, the senseless attacks and the raging war against Gaza and its people, the targeting of civilians, the policy of collective punishment, and the ongoing systematic destruction of civilian facilities that provide basic services constitute war crimes and should be condemned for their persistent, grave violations of international humanitarian law and human rights.Qudah emphasized that the international community must fulfill its moral obligations and exert pressure on Israel, the occupying power, to cease its ongoing aggression, war, and targeting of civilians, especially women and children, which may not be justified under any pretext. He added that the Security Council must fulfill its legal responsibility due to the dangerous conditions in Gaza.