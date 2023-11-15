PRCS Evacuates Patients, Medical Teams From Al-Quds Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), late Tuesday, managed to evacuate patients and medical teams from the Al-Quds Hospital in the Gaza Strip.In a statement, the PRCS stated "It was a challenging and perilous day. Today, we managed to evacuate the patients, the wounded, their families, and the medical teams trapped in the Al-Quds Hospital, compelled by the tragic situation that had befallen the hospital.Additionally, it said this comes after more than ten days of siege, during which medical and humanitarian supplies were prevented from reaching the hospital."The PRCS added that the wounded and patients are being transported to receive the necessary medical care in southern hospitals that are already suffering from fuel shortages and a scarcity of medical supplies and medications.