Morocco: Foreign Minister Receives Ambassador's Credentials

Nasser Bourita, Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs,

received a copy of the credentials of

Khalid Bin Salim Bin Ahmed Bamakhalif, Ambassador designate

of the Sultanate of Oman to the Kingdom of Morocco,

in his office in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.

The Foreign Minister welcomed the Ambassador, wishing him success in his duties and further development and growth in the relations between Oman and Morocco.

