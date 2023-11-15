Morocco: Foreign Minister Receives Ambassador's Credentials

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
Nasser Bourita, Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs,
received a copy of the credentials of
Khalid Bin Salim Bin Ahmed Bamakhalif, Ambassador designate
of the Sultanate of Oman to the Kingdom of Morocco,
in his office in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.
The Foreign Minister welcomed the Ambassador, wishing him success in his duties and further development and growth in the relations between Oman and Morocco.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Foreign Ministry of Oman.
MENAFN15112023002747001784ID1107427095
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.