Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Belarus S.Aleinik Visits Equatorial Guinea

On November 14, 2023 a Belarusian delegation led by the Foreign Minister, Sergei Aleinik, held talks in Malabo with their counterparts from Equatorial Guinea headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Diaspora, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue.



The parties confirmed a serious political focus on the development of bilateral cooperation.

Therefore, the main topic of the meeting was to discuss the implementation of the agreements reached in Minsk by the Presidents on the development of cooperation in specific areas, including agriculture, food industry, medicine, pharmacology, construction, forestry, petrochemicals, education and others.



Within the framework of the talks, the sides have systematised the current stage of joint work in specific sectors, defined schedules for finalizing bilateral documents and projects.



In this regard, considerable attention was paid to drafting the Road Map of Cooperation, which currently includes 65 elements.

Serious attention has been paid to the development of the bilateral legal framework, which should create a legal basis for a full-fledged interaction between Belarus and Equatorial Guinea.

The discussion and specification of bilateral projects will continue on November 14-15, 2023 within the framework of specially created sectoral working groups.



