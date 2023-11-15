Sales Rain Antel Office In Ortigas Is Off The Market

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sales Rain is thrilled to announce the acquisition of a substantial prominent client for its Antel Corporate Tower office space in Ortigas, Philippines. In light of this development, Sales Rain is taking the Antel Corporate Tower office off the market.



We have acquired a sizeable prominent client who will occupy the whole floor. We are incredibly thankful to our brokerage partner, CBRE, for their invaluable assistance securing this main client. This accomplishment highlights our dedication to providing workspace solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our clients.

This achievement is a testament to Sales Rain's commitment to delivering top-tier workspace solutions and its ability to attract prominent businesses seeking prime office locations. While the Antel Corporate Tower office is no longer available, Sales Rain offers a range of flexible office solutions at its other premium locations in Metro Manila. These spaces are designed to meet the workspace requirements of businesses of all sizes, providing an environment conducive to growth and success.

Sales Rain Acquires new Client for Its Makati Office

Sales Rain is delighted to announce the acquisition of a prestigious US-based client for its Makati office in the Philippines. As a result, the Makati office is no longer available for lease or sale, as the client will occupy the entire office. We are extremely thankful to Metodisk Estate Venture for their valuable client referral.





This is a great achievement for our company, as it is a testament to our dedication to providing high-quality workspace solutions and our unwavering commitment to professionalism.

Sales Rain's Makati office was known for its prime location and world-class facilities, making it a preferred choice for businesses seeking a prestigious and productive workspace in the heart of Makati.



Sales Rain acquires new Client Exxa Office - Bridgetowne- 20th Floor.

Sales Rain is thrilled to announce that we have secured a new client for our office in Exxa Tower- Bridgetowne - 20th floor. The client has leased the entire floor, comprising more than 300 seats, marking a significant milestone for Sales Rain.







Sales Rain's Exxa Tower location in Bridgetowne is known for its modern facilities and strategic location, making it an ideal choice for businesses seeking a productive and well-connected workspace. This achievement reflects Sales Rain's commitment to delivering exceptional workspace solutions and its growing presence in the Philippines and international markets.



Sales Rain is looking to expand and add more offices in the Philippines



The demand for flexible office solutions has witnessed a remarkable upsurge as the business landscape evolves. With the increasing demand for flexible office solutions, Sales Rain is actively exploring opportunities for expansion to meet the workspace needs of businesses in various regions. We are excited about the future as we look to expand and add more offices in the Philippines to meet the rising demand and cater to the growing demand for workspace solutions in various regions to enhance productivity and flexibility. We aim to create a dynamic and supportive environment that empowers businesses to thrive.

Companies of all sizes recognize the benefits of agile work environments, allowing them to scale up or down quickly, reduce overhead costs, and provide their employees with modern and collaborative workspaces.

The company remains committed to its core values of flexibility, convenience, and professionalism, ensuring clients can focus on their core operations while Sales Rain takes care of their workspace requirements.

To stay updated on Sales Rain's expansion journey and to learn more about their flexible office solutions, please visit our website at or write to us at or contact us at +63 917-311-7246.

Unlock the door to exceptional workspaces! Your success begins here!

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

About Sales Rain: Sales Rain is a premier office space provider with multiple sites within Metro Manila's leading business centers and IT parks. Our sites carry premium addresses in Makati, BGC, Ortigas, Mandaluyong, Eastwood, and Bridgetowne. Our call center and BPO services are designed for efficiency and practicality with flexible lease terms. Choose our services and get the advantage of expanding your business to reach a new potential.





