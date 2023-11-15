Lal Wa Sarjangal Residents Lament Lack Of Female Doctors

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): Residents of the Lal Wa Sarjangal district of Ghor province complain about the lack of female doctors and want the government to address the issue on priority.

Public Health officials acknowledge the problem and say they are striving to sort it out at the earliest possible.

Marzia Hussaini, a resident of the district who had had brought his mother to the clinic, told Pajhwok Afghan News female patients were being treated by male doctors.

She claimed:“There are no female doctors at this clinic. My mother is suffering from stomach pain and we brought her here for treatment. Male doctors examined my mother's condition and gave her medicine.”

According to Marzia, female patients must be treated by lady doctors.“This is a big problem, so female doctors should be appointed to the clinic to provide healthcare for women..”

Sanobar, another resident of the district, confirmed the Lal Wa Sarjangal clinic had long been faced with a shortage of female doctors and had to rely on a handful of midwives, who did not have the required experience. As a result, she added, patients were not properly attended to.

“We have to take serious patients to the capitals of Ghor and Bamyan provinces or to Kabul. The government should resolve the problem,” she said.

On the other hand, officials say 300 to 400 patients, mostly women, visited the health centre daily. They face many problems due to the absence of female doctors.

Saifullah Frotan, head of the clinic, told Pajhwok:“Considering the increase in the number of patients and population, we need specialists. Our main problem is the lack of female doctors. We are striving to resolve the issue and take it up with the authorities concerned.”

Director of Public Health Dr. Abdul Sattar Muwafiq said:“In most parts of the district, female doctors are providing healthcare services to women.

“But unfortunately, in the past few months, some doctors in Lal Wa Sarjangal have resigned their jobs. We announced the vacancies and are trying to hire female specialists.”

He said they were also trying to deal with problems, including the lack of medical facilities and specialist doctors, in the district as soon as possible.

